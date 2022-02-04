The Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers, will be holding a fundraising fish fry, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. This will be at the Winona Elks Lodge 327 in Goodview.
The menu is batter fried or broiled fish, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, a roll and also coffee, milk, or water to drink. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member and will be available at the door. Cost per ticket is $11.
Funds raised from this event allows our club to continue serving the children of the Winona community.
This is a Bargo evening at the Elks Lodge, so come for the fish and stay to play Bargo.
