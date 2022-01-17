The Kiwanis Club of Winona, Sunrisers wishes to thank the nearly 60 volunteers who helped with the annual community Christmas tree pickup on January 8. Volunteers included members of the WSHS National Honor Society, Troops 13 and 61 Scouts of the Sugar District Gamehaven Council, and those who donated the use of trucks and trailers. We wish to thank Today’s Tree Service, Inc, and the city of Goodview for providing a place to dispose of the 320 trees picked up, and to the city of Winona for use of Lake Park Lodge. And thank you to Bloedow’s Bakery for donating donuts and cookies and to Sammy’s Pizza for helping support the cost of the pizza. The support of all these individuals, organizations, and businesses is greatly appreciated.
