On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Winona Sunrisers will hold their annual fish fry. The location will be the Winona Elks Lodge 327 at 4540 North Service Drive in Goodview. Serving will be from 4:30-7 p.m. and will be dine-in or takeout.
The menu is fish (batter-fried or broiled), baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, and a roll with coffee, milk, or water to drink. The cost of a ticket is $11 and may be purchased from any club member or at the door.
Funds generated from this event will help the club continue to provide services to children in the Winona area, including the pre-K and kindergarten reading program where club members go into the schools, read to the children, and give each child a book of their very own. The club also provided 50 backpacks full of school supplies for Ready Set School this past fall. We co-sponsor the annual Special Athletic Competition each May. We honor a 4-H member each month and provide support to the local scout troops. We are also the organization that has been providing the Christmas tree pickup for the last several years.
If anyone would have an interest in becoming a Kiwanis member, we meet every Wednesday at 7 a.m at the Winona Family Restaurant.
