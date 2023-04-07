Tom Sanvik, Sunrisers Club member, recently presented a check for $500 to Pat Beckman, coordinator of the Special Athletic Competition, that will take place on Friday, May 19, at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Beckman is a Winona Area Public Schools faculty member and represents the core planning committee for the event. Sanvik handles the club involvement. Athletes from a number of area school districts will compete in various events during the competition. The public is invited to attend. The Kiwanis Club was the original organizer of the event in Winona many years ago, continues to annually raise funds to support it, and participates in the awards ceremony.
The Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant. Kiwanis is a global organization of over 600,000 members in 89 countries that come together in fellowship and service to the community, with projects emphasizing children.
