Sunrisers at W-K May 2023

Kiwanis Sunrisers Club member Charlie Havener reads a book to a Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School kindergarten class. A total of 1,190 free reading books (an increase of 125 from last year) were given away over the past few weeks by the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona to all pre-K and kindergarten children at all elementary schools in the Winona Area Public School district, public and private. Kiwanis members went into the classrooms to read a book to the children and then distributed a book to each child to take home.