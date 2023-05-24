Kiwanis Sunrisers Club member Charlie Havener reads a book to a Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School kindergarten class. A total of 1,190 free reading books (an increase of 125 from last year) were given away over the past few weeks by the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona to all pre-K and kindergarten children at all elementary schools in the Winona Area Public School district, public and private. Kiwanis members went into the classrooms to read a book to the children and then distributed a book to each child to take home.
Latest News
- Winona School Board names superintendent finalists
- Winona Health Simulation Lab earns Workforce Innovation Award
- Historical Society Saturday walking tours begin May 27
- WH Urgent Care Memorial Day hours
- Celebrating National Public Works Week
- Hiawatha Valley Mental Health open house & ice cream
- Art of Fine Furniture exhibit opens June 3
- Bach Society brings mini-concerts to Winona May 25
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona Axe and Arcade opens at mall
- Police blotter
- Police: Driver was intoxicated in crash that injured family
- Machining team competes in national championship
- County Board favors ban on dog breeders
- Seniors reflect on high school lessons
- Who brings a gun to a colonoscopy?
- Burkhardt, Richard
- Police blotter
- Re: ‘Why I voted against school lunch bill’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.