Kimwanis Sunrisers donate to WVS

Ken Bittner, Kiwanis Sunrisers Club treasurer (right), presents a check for $368 to Sandra Burke, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services (left), at the March 1 club membership meeting to support the organization’s food shelf that offers eligible residents with limited resources a way to receive free food. The Kiwanis Club annually presents a check to the organization based on cash donated by individual club members.