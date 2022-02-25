Gaffron-Hermann3-Feb2022

Children’s Services Committee Chair Bob Hermann (right) and committee member Dick Gaffron (left) get ready to deliver books to one of the schools.

A total of 1,065 free reading books were recently given away by the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona to all pre-K and kindergarten children at the 10 elementary schools in the Winona Area Public School district, public and private. In years past, Kiwanis members and volunteers for the club have gone into the classrooms to read a book to the children and then distribute the books during the visit. However, these past three years because of COVID-19 issues, a school official met the Kiwanis members outside the school door to take the books to then distribute them to the children.