A total of 1,065 free reading books were recently given away by the Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona to all pre-K and kindergarten children at the 10 elementary schools in the Winona Area Public School district, public and private. In years past, Kiwanis members and volunteers for the club have gone into the classrooms to read a book to the children and then distribute the books during the visit. However, these past three years because of COVID-19 issues, a school official met the Kiwanis members outside the school door to take the books to then distribute them to the children.
Latest News
- Success coaches hired at WAPS
- Bishop echoes pope’s plea for peace in Ukraine
- Winona woman dies in Hwy. 61 accident
- Kiwanis Sunrisers give books to young students
- St. Mary’s Parish hosts Lenten fish fries
- Winona council votes to consider public comment
- WAPS seeks help from community in updating strategic plan
- St. Matthew’s caps season with top finishes
Most Popular
Articles
- Winonan sweeps snowmobile race
- Alleged DWI driver charged with vehicular homicide
- Goman, Hannah
- Police Blotter
- WSU student killed in crash with alleged drunk driver
- Extra space at law enforcement center
- Police Blotter
- Winona City Council offers Ubl top job
- School Board split on removing mask mandate
- Meyer, Shauma
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.