Kiwanis Sunrisers Club members of Winona filled 50 backpacks with school supplies at its membership meeting this past Wednesday, which were then given to the Ready Set School organization of Winona County. Bob Hermann, chair of the children’s services committee for the club, coordinated the effort with Ready Set School representatives Pam Simon, Jackie Stevens, and Tori Todd. The backpacks and supplies were purchased by the Sunrisers Club and Thrivent. They will be given to elementary school students in need so they are ready to go for the school year. Ready Set School is a nonprofit organization located in Winona. The organization works to ensure that all eligible students who attend a public or private school in Winona County have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school. More information on Ready Set School can be found at readysetschoolwinona.org/. More information on the Sunrisers Club’s activities and events can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/winonasunrisers/.
