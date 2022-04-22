Winona Knights of Columbus Council 639 will be holding their annual drive at numerous locations in the city of Winona and throughout Winona County the weekend of April 29-30 and May 1, 2022, starting on noon on April 29 and running through noon on Sunday. All donations will remain in Winona County supporting six organizations that work with people with developmental disabilities. Please give with a generous heart as you have done for so many years, and in return we will give you a delicious Tootsie Roll.
