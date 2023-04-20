It was a beautiful day to help build and repair homes in Winona. On Friday, April 14, the Winona Knights of Columbus Council 639 presented Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County with a $2,000 check to support the construction of affordable homes, exterior repairs, and accessibility modifications.
