KoC donates to HfH 2023

Submitted photo

 

Pictured from left are Kevin Koopman, Bob Nix, Amanda Hedlund, and John Corcoran.

It was a beautiful day to help build and repair homes in Winona. On Friday, April 14, the Winona Knights of Columbus Council 639 presented Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County with a $2,000 check to support the construction of affordable homes, exterior repairs, and accessibility modifications.