The Winona Knights of Columbus 639 would like to thank the people of Winona County and visitors to Winona for contributing to our recent Tootsie Roll fund drive. We collected approximately $6,000 for the six local organizations that work with people with developmental disabilities and other charitable organizations, i.e. ARC Southeastern Minnesota Region 5 and 6, COMPASS, Catholic Charities, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, Home and Community Options and Winona County DAC. Again, thanks on their behalf.
