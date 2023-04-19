The Knights of Columbus’ annual Tootsie Roll Drive will be on the weekend of April 28-30. Please look for the yellow vests at the entrance of many businesses in Winona, and please assist us in collecting for the benefit of ARC Southeastern Minnesota Region 5 and 6, Compass, Catholic Charities, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Home and Community Options, and Winona County DAC. One hundred percent of the money collected will be distributed to them. 