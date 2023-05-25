By Chris Watras, DO, Winona Health Emergency Department physician and Stroke Program director
What is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and affects more than 110,000 people in Minnesota alone? If you guessed stroke, you are right. A stroke is a medical emergency, and in stroke care, every second counts. May is Stroke Awareness month, so here are a few things to be aware of to help recognize the symptoms of a stroke and what to do.
Strokes are typically classified in two different categories: ischemic and hemorrhagic. An ischemic stroke happens when there is a blockage in a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. A hemorrhagic stroke is when there is bleeding from a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. Even though these are caused by different processes in the body, the symptoms are similar. The hallmark of stroke is the sudden onset of symptoms. Here is an easy way to remember the most common symptoms of a stroke. Remember the phrase “BE FAST.”
1. B: Balance loss
2. E: Eyesight changes
3. F: Facial droop
4. A: Arm weakness
5. S: Speech difficulty
6. T: Time to call 9-1-1
As I mentioned, strokes are treated differently based on the type of stroke and a number of other factors. The staff in the Emergency Department at Winona Health are trained and ready to handle stroke emergencies. The faster a person arrives to the Emergency Department, the better our chance to limit the damage. That is why every second counts.
There are some risk factors for stroke that cannot be changed. These include:
1. Age
2. Sex: Men have a higher prevalence.
3. Race/ethnicity: African Americans are one-and-a-half to two times more likely to have a stroke.
4. Family history: People with a family member who have had a stroke are more likely to have a stroke.
There are things that you can do with the help of your primary care provider to help lower your risk of stroke.
1. Manage your blood pressure.
2. Manage your cholesterol.
3. Quit using tobacco products.
4. Manage your diabetes.
5. Stay active, and eat a healthy diet.
Early treatment may help to reduce long-term disability and death. If you have risk factors for stroke, make sure you reach out to your primary care provider to discuss strategies to reduce your stroke risk.
If you or a loved one have any of the symptoms of a stroke, don’t wait! Call 9-1-1 right away. All of us with the Winona Area Ambulance Service and Winona Health Emergency Department are here for you around-the-clock whenever you need us.
