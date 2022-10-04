Koenig, George “Bud” Leo

George “Bud” Leo Koenig, 95, of Winona, died peacefully on September 17, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor.
George was born on October 17, 1926 to George and Evelyn (Monahan) Koenig in Winona.
George graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1944 and married the love of his life Virginia Philipps on June 25, 1949, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Wilson. In 1950 they moved to Montana and then returned to Winona in 1958 to purchase a farm adjacent to the family farm. They were members of Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Bud was a character who loved putting a smile on everyone’s face with his jokes and anecdotes. He was sweet, funny and generous and will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Bud loved living in the country and later purchased his family dairy farm where he grew up. He and Ginny raised seven children. Bud loved farming and, in addition to the livestock and crops, always had a great big garden and enjoyed sharing his surplus veggies with his many great friends and family members. He also liked to share his knowledge of gardening, farming and making homemade sausage.
Bud loved talking, telling stories and spending time with his friends and family, having Fourth of July fireworks at the farm, making wine and moonshine, mowing his big lawn and messing around with his Bobcat. After retiring he bartended at the East Side for many years well into his 80s. You could always count on him to be in a good mood, have a smile on his face and to say something to make you laugh, smile or blush.
He enjoyed watching Westerns, especially ones with John Wayne, the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and “Naked and Afraid.” He also enjoyed going to casinos, playing poker and scratch-offs. He definitely had the luck of the Irish.
For the last three years of his life Bud lived at Lake Winona Manor, where he quickly became one of their favorite residents because of his charm and great sense of humor. The family is grateful for the amazing staff, and the care they provided.
Bud is survived by his children, Debbie Koenig, Jim Koenig, Mary Koenig and Melanie Messmann (Dan); his grandchildren, Robin Donalds (Kimberly), Bryon Koenig (Holly), Jason Koenig (Penny), Jessica Rivera (Franklin), Codey Martin (Meghan), Lee Wade (Sara), Mariah Hardesty (Patrick), Sean Koenig (Nichole), Daniel Koenig (Rachel), Maggie Messmann (Jesse) and Ellie Messmann (Austin); his great-grandchildren, Nick, Rhiannon, Caden, Annabelle, Ivy, Rachel, Lily, Brooklyn, Laina, Neil, Olivia, Kaelyn, Ethan, Evelyn, Lucas, Easton, Sagan, Scarlett and Hudson; his great-great-grandchild, Deegan; and his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Lelwica, Dorothy Chadbourne, Eleanor Roloff, Catherine Czaplewski (LeRoy), and Judy Philipps. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ginny; his sons, Gregory, Patrick and George Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and his siblings, Bernice Williams, Bernard Koenig and Mark Koenig.
A visitation for Bud will be held on Saturday, October 15, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Drive in Goodview from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 12 p.m.
Cards for the family may be sent to Koenig Memorial, 69 Rivers Lane, Winona, MN 55987.
Please leave a memory of Bud and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
