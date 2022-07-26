VFW Post 1287 invites all Korean War Veterans, their families and guests, and the public to an open house from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27. On this 69th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, we gratefully salute the brave men and women whose courage and tenacity helped to preserve a thin slice of liberty in the world at large.
The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea. On July 27, 1953, at 10 a.m. in Panmunjom, military authorities from China, North Korea, and the United States signed an agreement that ended hostilities but fell short of a full peace treaty. South Korea was not itself a signatory to the agreement, their president refusing to sign a deal that left Korea divided. The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement wrapped up negotiations that spanned 158 meetings over two years and 17 days — the longest negotiated armistice in modern history. Those prolonged talks proved costly in human terms. During the negotiation period, United Nations forces suffered 140,000 casualties, and the U.S. lost 8,000 soldiers.
Please bring your pictures and stories. Light appetizers will be served, and the first drink is free to any Korean War veteran. VFW Post 1287 is located at 208 East Third Street, Historic Downtown Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.