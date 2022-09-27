Kujak, Lorraine M.

Lorraine M. Kujak, 89, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her sons by her side.
She was born on May 31, 1933, in Tamarack, Trempealeau County, to Max and Martha (Walski) Lilla, and was a graduate of Trempealeau High School. Lorraine was united in marriage with Robert J. Kujak on April 14, 1956, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milwaukee, and he preceded her in death on November 26, 1991.
Lorraine was a longtime member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she was active with the funeral lunch committee, helping with the fall festival, and she was recognized for being a dedicated volunteer of the parish for over 50 years.
She will be remembered for her enjoyment of shopping, attending church dinners, cookouts on the family houseboat, as well as spending time with her sister, Florence, and her many friends. Lorraine was a devoted homemaker, who took pride in caring for her home, and was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Lorraine is lovingly survived by her sons, Robert (Betsey) Kujak, Allen Kujak, Roger Kujak, William Kujak, and Jason (Michelle) Kujak; grandchildren, Keith Kieffer, Krystal (Al) Marking, Michael Kujak, Tom Kujak, Kade Kujak, Lainey Kujak, and Kennedy Kujak; great-grandchildren, Lana and Eli Marking, and Hadley and Kaston Kieffer; a brother, Roman Lilla; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sharon Kieffer; sister, Florence Stolpa; and brothers, Dan and Edmund Lilla.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Lorraine will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Kujak, Tom Kujak, Kade Kujak, Keith Kieffer, and Al Marking.
It is respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.
Lorraine’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to her nieces, Connie Chadbourn and Karen Radomski, for the loving care that they provided to Lorraine in her home over the last several years.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Lorraine’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
