WNB Financial is pleased to announce that Mark Kulig and Jenny Baertsch have been named “Rising Stars Under 40” by River Valley Media Group and the 7 Rivers Alliance.
Winners were recognized on October 19 at an awards reception at the La Crescent Area Event Center, in addition to a special printed section in River Valley Media Group newspapers and online videos. They represent our diverse regional workforce that’s committed to making their communities a better place to live and work.
“On behalf of the entire WNB Team, I’d like to congratulate Mark and Jenny for being named ‘Rising Stars Under 40,’” said David Vaselaar, WNB Financial president and chief executive officer. “We’re very fortunate to have two young leaders of their caliber on our team. Mark and Jenny are both great examples of how young people have such a positive impact on organizations and communities. They’ve done a lot in their young careers, and I look forward to seeing what they’ll accomplish in the future.”
Kulig serves as senior vice president and chief retail officer, a position he began in June 2022. He has 17 years of retail banking experience and is a member of the bank’s senior leadership team. Kulig grew up in Onalaska, Wis., but has spent the past 15 years in Holmen, Wis., with his wife, Amber, and two daughters. He’s an active board member for the Coulee Region Business Center and also volunteers his time for Junior Achievement and the Future Business Leaders of America.
Baertsch has spent 14 years with WNB and serves as marketing manager. She and her husband, Jim, live in Winona with their two children: Tessa and Chase. Baertsch volunteers her time as a board member for the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools, is a longtime Junior Achievement classroom volunteer, and has spent the past year visiting local schools and libraries as the author and publisher of a children’s chapter book.
