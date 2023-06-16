The Lewiston-Altura elementary school library will be hosting a fun summer reading program, “Dragons, Dreams, and Daring Deeds.” On Wednesdays from June 21 through August 16, except on July 5, the library will be open from 3-6 p.m. for book checkout, storytime, crafts, and more. Check the Lewiston-Altura Libraries Facebook page for more information: www.facebook.com/ISD857libraries/.