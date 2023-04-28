The 94th Minnesota FFA Convention saw a new slate of state officers installed to lead the organization as the event concluded. The newly installed 2023-2024 Minnesota FFA state officer team includes new President Katelyn Ketchum, of Lewiston-Altura. Among the team’s responsibilities in the coming year are the planning of FFA leadership events and the 2024 Minnesota State FFA Convention.
Several thousand FFA members students who competed and placed in Career and Leadership Development Events during the convention were also recognized. The winners were recognized for each event, with many moving on to compete at the national convention. In the dairy evaluation category, sponsored by AMPI, Emily Brogan, of St. Charles, was recognized for individual achievement.
