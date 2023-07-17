From: Lewiston-Altura School District
The Lewiston-Altura (L-A) school board approved a resolution on Monday, July 10, to move forward with a three-question operating and bond election on November 7, 2023. The decision to move forward was a result of a two-year process which included stakeholder feedback and a community-wide scientific survey that indicated support for addressing district budget gaps and building needs.
“On behalf of our Lewiston-Altura students, administration, and staff, I’d like to thank our school board for supporting the vision for the future of our schools,” said Gwen Carman, Lewiston-Altura superintendent. “We also appreciate the valuable feedback we received from the community through our survey and engagement meetings. We hear you and are excited to move forward through the next steps of our process.”
The first ballot question will ask residents for $760 per pupil unit to address district budget gaps while the second and third questions will ask for support to improve school facilities. The elementary and high school are both aging and have critical infrastructure and renovation needs. Addressing these needs will create a safer learning environment and reduce annual maintenance and operating costs.
With board approval of the three questions for the general election ballot, the Lewiston-Altura School District will now move forward with an informative communications plan. This plan over the next three months will include a referendum website that will provide details regarding each ballot question, the specific items to be addressed with funding, and the proposed financial impacts on area households should the referendum options pass. The plan will also include community meetings and project and election information mailed to all residents.
Regular updates will be shared on the district’s Facebook account.
For more information, please contact Gwen Carman, L-A superintendent at 507-523-2191 or gcarman@lewalt.k12.mn.us.
