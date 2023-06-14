Lewiston-Altura Elementary School recently had an after-school group that worked on making slime as a fundraiser. The supplies and group leader time were funded by the Mark Morris Enrichment Fund. The 10 fourth and fifth graders met three times to make the slime, and then they set up a table the following day to sell it to their classmates. They raised $823 for Ready Set School.
