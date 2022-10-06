Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11, at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community.
“We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one of their favorites,” said Jennifer Schultz, a therapeutic recreation caregiver at Lake Winona Manor. “A fireworks show takes a lot of people and planning, and we are thankful for those who contribute financially or with their time to make this event a lot of fun for our residents and our community.”
Winona Health’s therapeutic recreation specialists plan this event each fall. The fireworks display will begin Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. and will last approximately 20 minutes.
In the event of bad weather, the fireworks will be held on Thursday evening, October 13. Those who have questions may call 507-494-5725.
