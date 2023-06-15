Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce Summer Art Programming with something for everyone. Community staple “Surprise Sculpture” classes and creative exploration in “Open Studio” hours will return every other Tuesday, starting June 13. In addition, Lanesboro Arts is hosting a series of guest art instructor classes, with offerings for youth and adults in a wide range of art disciplines.
Lanesboro Arts is committed to inspiring and educating Lanesboro community members of all ages through a variety of arts education opportunities, including artist-led classes, public art programs, and youth and family enrichment activities.
Summer Art Programming highlights include the tenth year of “Surprise Sculpture,” a free collaborative art making class in which local youth ages 8-17 create vibrant artwork to display around Lanesboro; “Open Studio” for youth 12-17 to use the St. Mane studio space and materials and follow their creative curiosity wherever it may lead; as well as guest local and regional art instructor classes for a variety of ages on watercolor, polymer clay, paper cutting, and more.
Registration links and the full summer schedule can be found at lanesboroarts.org.
Summer arts programming through Lanesboro Arts is accessible and open to the public thanks to support from MiEnergy Cooperative’s Project RoundUp, the Acentek Foundation, and Lanesboro Arts members. The programs directly serve rural youth from Lanesboro, Harmony, Preston, Rushford, and beyond. In addition, many of these projects are then enjoyed by the general public, including residents, business owners, and visitors to the area.
Lanesboro Arts’ mission is to serve as a regional catalyst for artistic excellence and educational development in providing diverse art experiences for people of all ages. Aside from two outdoor art offerings, all classes will take place in the Studio Space above the St. Mane Theatre at 206 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro. For more information about summer art education programs, contact Leah at 507-467-2446, or visit www.lanesboroarts.org.
