Lanesboro Arts: ‘Take Me to the River’ group show

Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce its annual group art show. This year’s theme is “Water.” The show opens with an artist reception on June 4 from 6-8 p.m.
As an essential ingredient in many artistic mediums and techniques, water propels both the work of a potter’s wheel and the brush on a gouache landscape.
As a subject matter, water is also ubiquitous. The sea is represented as both tranquil and formidable in plein air seascapes. And water fuels many brutalist fountains and kinetic sculptures.
The upcoming Lanesboro Arts Summer group show challenged entrants to represent or present water, still or dynamic, in a fresh way — either as a medium or as subject matter.
There were nearly 200 pieces entered for consideration. A few dozen pieces made the final cut.
“It was heartening to see so many exceptional entries,” said Gallery and Communications Director Kris Viesselman. “The show will be a dynamic mix of both 2-D and 3-D pieces from traditional to more contemporary. There’s something for everyone.”
The exhibit runs from June 4 through August 7. Gallery hours for the exhibit are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
The exhibit is sponsored by Merchant’s Bank and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For more information visit www.lanesboroarts.org, call 507-467-2446 or email gallery@lanesboroarts.org. The exhibition gallery is located at 103 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.