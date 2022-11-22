Once again, Lanesboro inns and bed and breakfasts will host their Lanesboro Christmas Inn Tour on Sunday, December 4. This biennial, ticketed event will feature seven of Lanesboro’s historic and iconic properties. Step into the magic of a small town Christmas with festive and unique holiday decorations, Norwegian treats, hot beverages, live music, storytelling, and fellowship.
Lanesboro Area Art Trail artists will be featured at the Artisan Market at the Cottage House Inn in downtown Lanesboro from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the market, one can visit and shop with artists for some one-of-a-kind Christmas presents, like pottery, framed art, greeting cards, and more. In addition, listen to presentations by Lanesboro-area historians and authors, Theo “Ted” St. Mane and Steve Harris, and meet local cookbook author Barb Jeffers.
From 2-6 p.m., visit each of the seven inns at a personal pace. Anna V’s Bed & Breakfast is a 1907 Queen Anne home that will provide Norwegian cookies and desserts. The Cottage House Inn, established in 1993, will feature cider, house-made cookies, krumkake, and julekake. Grandma’s, a whole-house rental that was refreshed in the last two years, will be fully decorated to inspire the holiday spirit in all. The James A. Thompson House, an 1870 Italianate home, will offer punch, hors d’oeuvres, and guitar music by Carson Berg. Root River Inn and Suites, built in 1888 and restored in the 1990s, will provide live music and homemade truffles. The Scandinavian Inn, a beautiful 1892 Queen Anne Victorian home, will be decorated with natural greenery and edible ornaments. Stone Mill Hotel and Suites, an 1890s feed mill, now restored into a unique hotel, will offer seasonal refreshments.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. This year, a portion of the ticket price will go towards Ukrainian Relief. To purchase tickets and learn more about this unique and festive event, visit www.lanesboro.com/christmas-inn-tour.
The entire Lanesboro community will be decorated for the holidays, with the historic downtown offering a great selection of dining venues and unique retail stores for holiday shopping all weekend long.
The Commonweal Theatre, Lanesboro’s live professional theater, will have four performances of “Alice in Winter Wonderland” throughout the weekend.
Lanesboro’s 40th annual Holiday Dinner Dance is on Saturday, December 3, at the Community Center, featuring a 6 p.m. social hour with complimentary wines and a 7 p.m. dinner followed by dancing with music by DJ Dewy. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at Granny’s Liquor in downtown Lanesboro. Visit lanesboro.com for more details on weekend activities.
The community is looking forward to welcoming all to Lanesboro to experience the magic of a small town Christmas.
