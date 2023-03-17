Lanesboro's innkeepers strive to take care of their guests with warm hospitality, spotless rooms, and delicious breakfasts. Recently, a group of innkeepers also assisted in caring for Ukrainian refugees. A portion of each ticket sold from the December 4, 2022, Lanesboro Christmas Inn Tour, totaling $1,000, was donated to Alight (wearealight.org), a Minnesota-based humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization.
Early in the planning, the innkeepers agreed to continue their tradition of benefiting those in need. In 2022, various Lanesboro organizations donated over $12,000 to Ukrainian aid, so it made sense to support this mission again. Seven inns (Scandinavian Inn, Cottage House Inn, Stone Mill Hotel & Suites, Grandma's, Anna V's Bed & Breakfast, Root River Inn & Suites, and the James A. Thompson House Bed & Breakfast) opened their doors for the December tour and featured local artists and authors, live music, festive decor, and delectable treats. Visitors came from the Twin Cities, Fillmore County, Rochester, Minn., and beyond.
"The innkeepers spend a lot of time and energy preparing for this, and it’s always such a nice time when our tour visitors arrive," said Peter Torkelson, who has been coordinating the tour since 2009. "We do it, because we think it’s a wonderful holiday event and a chance to showcase Lanesboro. Visitors often thank us."
The Lanesboro innkeepers are grateful for the 2022 Inn Tour attendees who made this gift to Alight possible. They are proud to increase the total Ukrainian relief donation from Lanesboro organizations to now over $13,000.
