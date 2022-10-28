The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project will use a $50,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to explore the feasibility and ideas surrounding winter tourism.
The Chill-Inn Lanesboro project was invited to submit a full application for a community planning grant. This is a collaborative project between the city of Lanesboro, the Lanesboro Economic Development Authority, the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Lanesboro Businesses Promotion Group.
These groups noticed a need to set winter expectations for visitors and residents of Lanesboro and first applied for a Lanesboro Community Foundation Grant (LACF). The LACF grant will allow for the creation of winter website content and video marketing material for the upcoming 2022-2023 winter season. The Blandin grant funds will allow Chill-Inn Lanesboro to conduct a feasibility study, gather community data, create a winter tourism model and evaluation tool, and investigate the opportunity to create a local investment cooperative for potential capital investments into winter tourism. The Rural Leadership Boost Grant will enable Lanesboro to thoroughly investigate and make plans for potential winter tourism, for visitors and residents alike.
“This Chill-Inn Lanesboro group started in early 2022, after local businesses noticed a need from visitors and residents to better communicate what we had to offer in the winter, even if it is limited as compared to our warmer months. This need evolved into thinking about investigating more opportunities for winter tourism, and we are thrilled the Blandin Foundation’s Rural Leadership Boost Grant will allow us to work together to thoroughly explore the feasibility and ideas around winter tourism in Lanesboro,” said Alison Leathers, chair of the Lanesboro Businesses Promotion Group and local innkeeper.
Lanesboro residents, employees, business owners, and organizations can expect to be a part of this initiative, as the Chill-Inn Lanesboro group makes plans to gather input and hear ideas from the community.
For more on Blandin Foundation’s Rural Leadership Boost Grants and to see other grantee projects, visit https://bit.ly/RuralBoostGrants.
