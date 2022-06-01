Lanesboro’s Art in the Park returns June 18

Lanesboro Arts is proud to present the 41st annual Art in the Park fine art festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Lanesboro’s Sylvan Park with 75-plus fine art and craft booths and live music. Renowned for quality, variety and value, Art in the Park is a family-friendly art fair that attracts thousands of regional patrons to Sylvan Park each year.
The focal point of Art in the Park is of course the art! Fine art and fine craft artist booths encircle Sylvan Park underneath canopies of shade, featuring a wide variety of artist-made work by over 60 artists from the tri-state region. There will be paintings, photography, fine jewelry, textile rugs and quilts, hand-thrown ceramics, stained glass, original paintings, blown and fused glass sculptures, artworks utilizing reclaimed wood, stoneware clay pottery, metalwork, woven baskets, homemade embroidery, and more.
Attendees are welcome to sit under the mature shade oak trees of Sylvan Park to enjoy live music from Ann and Andy Lowe, CBB Jazz Combo, RavensFire, and River Crossing, as well as live performances from Minnesota Traditional Morris. There will also be family arts activities for youth to participate in, including the annual Father’s Day tie-making station.
Attendees will enjoy delicious and locally prepared foods at booths and food trucks. Available will be barbecue sandwiches (Biggen’s BBQ of Peterson, Minn.), burgers (Abby’s Concessions), tacos and more. The farmers market will offer fresh food and healthy snack stands, and the Lanesboro Community Theater will sell ice-cold pop, lemonade, and water. Returning to Art in the Park in 2022 will be craft beer provided by Kinney Creek Brewery of Rochester, Minn., Karst Brewing Co. of Fountain, Minn., and Lanesboro’s very own Sylvan Brewing.
Art in the Park is presented by Lanesboro Arts and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. For more information call 507-467-2446 or visit www.lanesboroarts.org/aip.
