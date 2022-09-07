Lanesboro is the place to be for a day of fun, music, delicious food, and tasty beverages on Saturday, September 10. Activities are part of the Taste of the Trail events being held along the Root River State Trail. Live music will be featured at various locations throughout the day with several establishments offering special food and spirit tastings. As always, enjoy some great shopping downtown, and visit the trailhead for special vendor offerings.
The day begins at 9 a.m. with the weekly Lanesboro Farmers Market in Sylvan Park where one may find fresh produce, canned goods, baked items, honey, maple syrup, goat milk soap, and much more.
Beginning at 10 a.m., several vendors will set up on the lawn by the Lanesboro Visitor Center on Milwaukee Road, and live music will be playing in front of the Iron Horse Outfitters and Inn on Coffee Street. During “Rockin' the Trail,” many performers will be playing throughout the day, leading up to Slippin’ Jimmy and Friends, performing from 3-5 p.m.
Enjoy the Fall Craft Beer and Wine Fest throughout the downtown area with tastings and specials at many participating businesses. Times vary by establishment, but a complete list can be found on the Chamber Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lanesboromn.
Nearby Whalan is another great stop on the Taste of the Trail itinerary. This charming small town will offer a great taste of Norwegian heritage and life in the Driftless area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities are located along the Root River Trail and near the town’s gazebo. Enjoy free samples of locally-made Norwegian favorites, including lefse and rommegrot.
Return to Lanesboro to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment with Jaedyn James performing in Gateway Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for individuals 13 and older and free for 12 and under, but tickets are still required. Seating is first-come, first-served general admission. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the park. Call 507-467-2446, or email info@lanesboroarts.org to reserve tickets.
The evening musical entertainment continues at 7:30 p.m. at High Court Pub with Joel Ward. Admission is free.
“Good People” will be showing at the Commonweal Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office to reserve tickets at 1-800-657-7025.
Taste of the Trail events will continue on Saturday, September 17, in Harmony, Preston, Fountain, and Chatfield. On September 24, take in events in Rushford and Houston. For more information, visit lanesboro.com or rootrivertrailtowns.org.
