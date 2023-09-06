On Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., meet at the stage in the center of the park near the Wagon Bridge. The Winona Boathouse Association invites all interested volunteers to join us in clearing debris on both Upper and Lower Latsch Island beaches, shorelines, trails, woods, and park areas. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and insect repellent. Trash bags will be provided. For more information, please contact Moses, outreach chair, at 507-313-3982.