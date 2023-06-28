Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County Executive Director Amanda Hedlund has recently announced that after six years in service to the affordable housing cause here in Winona County, she will be transitioning away from her work with Habitat for Humanity and has accepted a position with Minnesota Housing on their homeownership programs team.
This leadership transition comes on the heels of significant growth and development for the organization. Since 2017, Habitat for Humanity has completed a successful capital campaign to build a new ReStore and office, implemented a critically important Aging in Place program, broken ground on a new 11-unit affordable housing development in St. Charles, and an increased overall mission delivery in building and repairing homes for Winona County residents.
Habitat for Humanity has begun a search to find the next dynamic and community-engaged leader who will carry this exciting progress forward.
"Amanda's departure marks a bittersweet moment for Habitat Winona. We are immensely grateful for the dedication, passion, and transformative leadership she has brought to our organization over the past seven years. Her unwavering commitment to the Habitat mission has been instrumental in propelling us forward and empowering positive change in our community,” says Habitat Board Chair Jen Gibson.
"As chair of the board, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Amanda. She has been an exceptional leader, inspiring our team, engaging our stakeholders, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. We are confident that the foundation she has laid will pave the way for our next executive to hit the ground running."
Summer months are busy for this housing organization with volunteer crews lining up to build a twin home in St. Charles and repair homes throughout the Winona area.
Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is a nonprofit organization that works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open to the public, the ReStore supports affiliate operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture. Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. It was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety. The office is located at 126 North Baker Street, and the ReStore is located at 900 West Third Street in Winona. For more information, call 507-457-0003, or visit us online at www.habitatwinona.org.
