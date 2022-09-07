The League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona Chapter will host an educational forum titled “Using LWV Principles to Guide Water Work and Updates on Local and Regional Water Management” on Monday, September 12, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stark Hall Auditorium on Winona State University’s campus, 175 West Mark Street, in Winona.
The event will highlight water quality issues, work being done to address them, and how local people can get involved.
After a social gathering and welcome, a video presentation by Bonnie Cox and Beth Baranski titled “Using LWV Principles to Guide Water Work” will be shown at 6:25 p.m. This 2022 video is a primer on how LVW chapters can get involved and create a lasting impact on the key water issues in their area.
At 6:45 p.m. Wabasha Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Terri Peters and Winona County Water Planner Sheila Harmes will present on the One Watershed One Plan initiative for the Mississippi River-Winona/La Crescent watershed.
At 7:05 p.m. there will be a panel discussion moderated by Upper Mississippi River Region Inter-League Organization Board member and former Minnesota Pollution Control Agency staff member Gretchen Sabel and featuring the following panelists: Beth Baranski, LWV Jo Daviess County Illinois; Dr. Jennifer Cochran Biederman, St. Mary’s University Department of Biology assistant professor; John Howard, city of Winona sustainability coordinator; and Dr. Debra Martin, St. Mary’s University Department of Biology professor.
