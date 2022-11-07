On Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the Winona State University (WSU) campus (Stark Hall, Room 103), the League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a panel discussion about this year’s 2022 midterm elections, followed by an opportunity for questions and answers. The panel will feature Dr. Kara Lindaman, of WSU, and Dr. David Lynch, of St. Mary’s University. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to educate and advocate for democracy and to educate the public through forums and panel discussions in a nonpartisan manner.