On Monday, November 14, 2022, at 6 p.m. on the Winona State University (WSU) campus (Stark Hall, Room 103), the League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a panel discussion about this year’s 2022 midterm elections, followed by an opportunity for questions and answers. The panel will feature Dr. Kara Lindaman, of WSU, and Dr. David Lynch, of St. Mary’s University. The mission of the League of Women Voters is to educate and advocate for democracy and to educate the public through forums and panel discussions in a nonpartisan manner.
Latest News
- Wabasha celebrates its hometown heroes: first responders
- Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
- St. John’s members support Lewiston EMS, Fire
- Wis. launches free telehealth service for COVID treatment
- MiEnergy members donate $6K to Rushford, Ridgeway causes
- MnDNR issues burning restrictions
- Winona Outdoor Collaborative to join Give to the Max Day
- COVID bivalent booster vaccine clinic Nov. 12
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.