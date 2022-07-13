Upcoming League of Women Voters primary forums will be held at Winona City Hall (207 Lafayette Street in Winona) in the council chambers on the third floor. On July 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. there will be a forum featuring Winona county auditor-treasurer candidates, and at 7:30 p.m. a forum of Winona County commissioner candidates. On July 26, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. there will be a forum for Winona Area Public Schools board at-large candidates.
All forums are open to the public. Forums will be available to view on HBC government access channel and will later be posted on YouTube via LWV-Winona Facebook page. Please direct questions to Ruth Charles (507-313-1383) or Lori Ortega (507-474-6555).
