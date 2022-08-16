Join us on Saturday, August 20, from 7-8 p.m. at the Merrick State Park Nature Center for an exciting presentation on bats and making bat boxes by Ben Johnson. Ben will discuss his involvement with the Wisconsin Bat Program as a citizen scientist. Then he will lead the group in preparing and assembling bat boxes. All are welcome to attend this free event, but a valid Wisconsin State Park pass is required.
Latest News
- WSU women’s soccer preps for 2022 season
- Cedar Valley Golf Ladies League results Aug. 11
- Applications open for Master Gardener program
- Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo at Merrick Sept. 3
- Preseason poll: WSU football expected to take 4th
- Winona boxer triumphs in Iowa City
- Learn about bats, bat boxes at Merrick State Park
- Perrot State Park programs Aug. 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Fountain City man dead, two seriously hurt in crash
- Plans called for 6-story, $39M bldg downtown
- Police Blotter
- La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line
- Winona Port proposes 6.7% tax levy increase
- E-scooters coming to Winona
- First monkeypox case found in La Crosse County
- Jiu-jitsu champ shares love of sport
- Gilbertson, Christopher Lee “Kip”
- Two seriously hurt on Hwy. 61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.