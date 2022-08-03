The Creature Teacher will present at Merrick State Park on August 6 from 7-8 p.m. Tom Pederson (the Creature Teacher) is a retired teacher from Lake City, Minn. Tom’s presentation is fun, interesting, and educational, and includes several types of frogs, lizards, turtles, and snakes from around the world. Attendees will be given the opportunity to touch a snake and a tortoise at the end of the presentation!
Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event.
This is a free event, but a valid vehicle pass is requested to enter the park.
