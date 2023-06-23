by LAURA ARMSTRONG, Winona County Master Gardener volunteer
Despite the generous amount of snow Minnesota received last winter, we find ourselves once again facing drought. The most recent version of the National Drought Monitor map, released on June 15, shows that the majority of Minnesota qualifies as “abnormally dry,” with a large area of moderate drought and a smaller area of severe drought: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.
Caring for yards and gardens during periods of drought can be challenging; however, the University of Minnesota Extension offers useful guidelines in three major categories.
Vegetable gardens
Most people who grow vegetables are in the habit of monitoring these plants and watering them regularly. Checking soil moisture by poking your finger into the garden bed lets you know if watering is needed, and the standard guideline of providing one inch of water per week typically works well for most home gardens. In case of drought, though, you might have to change the approach, choosing which plants to water rather than watering them all. Any plant that is flowering or in the process of producing “fruit” (anything from a strawberry to a zucchini is called by this term) should receive watering priority.
Herbaceous perennials
These plants need watering only if the top six inches of the soil are dry or if the perennial was recently planted, divided, or moved. Watering priority should go to plants that are in the process of flowering. As drought becomes more common in our region, add “drought tolerant” to the set of factors you consider when adding new plants to your landscape.
Trees and shrubs
The approach to watering these depends on their size and on how recently they were planted. A young tree or shrub that has just been planted requires plentiful water in order to develop a robust root system; if rain does not occur, water must be provided every other day. A mature tree’s need for water may escape our notice, as its signs of drought stress are harder to detect, but without adequate water, even a tree that appears healthy may be seriously compromised. The University of Minnesota Extension offers a handy set of guidelines for watering mature trees, along with a calculator to help determine how many inches of water a given tree might require: https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/watering-established-trees-and-shrubs.
For all three categories, water as early in the day as possible. The warmer the day becomes, the more evaporation will occur as you water, wasting this resource and reducing the overall benefit. Watering early also avoids the effect of wind drift. Although vegetables should be watered at each plant’s base, watering trees and shrubs works best with an overhead sprinkler. All three categories also benefit from mulching. Whether you add cedar chips, grass clippings, or piles of dry leaves, avoid direct contact between the mulch and the mulched plant or tree, and mulch to a depth of three inches. Mulching is an essential tactic for dealing with drought, for it keeps moisture in place, reduces competition from weeds, and protects soil from excessive drying.
Notice that turf is not included in the categories listed here. Although one of the most commonly observed signs of drought is a dry, scorched-looking brown lawn, watering your turf is a much lower priority than you might think when rain is scarce. Turf can dry out rapidly, but it is actually quite resilient; its dense root system will “steal” moisture from a nearby tree, and turf that appears dead has actually just entered a dormant period. In fact, one of the top strategies for protecting a tree from drought is to remove any turf from the area immediately surrounding the tree and then mulch the bare earth.
Although dealing with drought can be stressful, it does require us to pay close attention to the plants all around us, and that can only be a positive effect. Watering our vegetables, perennials, and trees expresses our care for them, and it perpetuates the aesthetic pleasure and health benefits they provide for us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.