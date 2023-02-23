By Debra Martin Feddersen, Winona County Master Gardener volunteer
Towards the middle of March is a “holiday” that is celebrated by those of us who have Irish heritage. A symbol for St. Patrick’s Day is the shamrock. The word “shamrock” derives from the Gallic “seamrog,” meaning “young clover” or “young green plant.” The three-leaf clover was used by St. Patrick in the 5th century to illustrate the Holy Trinity because its leaves formed a triad. In the 19th century, it became a symbol of rebellion, and the penalty for wearing a shamrock or shamrock image was death. This period of time gave us the phrase “the wearin’ o’ the green.”
For us Irish gardeners, having a pot of shamrocks (versus a pot of gold) is a wonderful way of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. There are several methods for growing shamrocks and several different species that are called shamrocks. You can grow them from seeds (species: Trifoliium dubium) or from bulbs (species: Oxalis deppei). The official “lucky” Irish plants are the Trifoliium dubium; they grow from very small seeds and have smaller heart-shaped leaves than the Oxalis deppei. The Oxalis deppei have bigger heart-shaped leaves and are grown from bulbs (modified tubers). They prefer slightly moist, well-drained soils and like to be slightly root-bound. It is best to give them bright but indirect light with cooler night temperatures (60 degrees F) and warmer days (70 degrees). Fertilize with a dilute fertilizer solution 1-2 times per month during the flowering season.
Some Oxalis species need to have a dormancy (rest) period. Their leaves will turn yellow and die. This dormancy lasts for 1-3 months. During this period, you can keep your plant in a dark, cool, dry place. I usually put mine in dormancy in late Fall and break dormancy in January. To break dormancy, start by watering them lightly and moving them back to appropriate light. By March my pot of shamrocks looks beautiful.
In Minnesota we have our own “shamrock” plants that are native. Commonly referred to as wood sorrel, they are from the same genus as the house plants, Oxalis. It has a small yellow flower and is sometimes classified as a “weed.”
As I end this article and know that spring is coming, I would like to share an Irish blessing my grandmother would quote to me: “May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.