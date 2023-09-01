by LAURA ARMSTRONG, Winona County Master Gardener volunteer
During this time of year, we enjoy the height of the growing season in Minnesota. We revel in the piles of green beans, the lush leaves of basil, and the mounds of broccoli. We begin to challenge ourselves with new zucchini recipes. And we celebrate the harvest of tomatoes — lots and lots of tomatoes — for canning, slicing, and popping into salads. The University of Minnesota Extension confirms what we all might suspect: The tomato is the number one most popular homegrown vegetable. So now is a great time to talk about some common challenges and helpful tips for growing the best possible tomatoes.
Q: My beautiful, ripe tomatoes look great until I turn them over. Why do they have brown, rotten-looking areas on their undersides?
A: This common phenomenon is called blossom end rot. Its direct cause is calcium deficiency, but it can happen even if your soil contains plenty of calcium. The immediate cause is inadequate distribution of calcium within the tomato plant, and this results from inconsistent watering. Although tomatoes do love hot, sunny weather, they cannot obtain enough nutrients without regular, adequate watering. Especially in a very dry summer, gardeners must take care to water tomatoes regularly. Sink one finger into the soil up to your first knuckle; if the soil is dry, give the tomatoes a drink, preferably in the morning. Remember to water at the root level, not from above the leaves. Also, adding mulch around the feet of your tomatoes helps to keep the soil moist and will maximize the impact of watering.
Q: Why do my tomatoes have cracks?
A: Cracking of a tomato’s skin results from inconsistent hydration. A sudden, heavy rainfall causes a burst of growth in the tomato, which causes cracking; the tomato is growing so fast that its skin can’t keep up. You might see vertical cracks or cracks that form concentric circles as you view a tomato from its top. Consistent watering helps prevent this problem, as a regularly watered tomato will grow at a steady pace and is less likely to be “shocked” into a growth spurt.
Q: My garden helpers want to pick tomatoes. How do I help them to know which ones are ripe?
A: Especially with heirloom varieties, ripeness can sometimes be challenging to determine. One favorite heirloom, Green Zebra, is a fantastical lime green streaked with darker green, suffused by a faint gold blush when it’s ripe. So suggesting that helpers “look for the red ones” might not be enough guidance for picking all the kinds of tomatoes that populate your garden. Instead, show helpers how to cup the tomato in one hand, gently cradling it underneath, and then give a very slight twist. A ripe tomato, no matter what color, will come away freely from its stem end; one that needs a bit more time on the plant will resist the pull and can be left on the plant for a while longer.
Q: My tomato plants are lush and green, with plenty of little yellow blossoms, but I do not see as much fruit as I was expecting, given the number of flowers on the plant. What’s going on?
A: Drought conditions stress plants in a variety of ways, and they respond with strategies that conserve the plant’s energy. Fruit production costs a lot of energy; a stressed tomato plant will simply drop its flowers instead of developing them into tomatoes. This happens even more frequently when the temperature does not cool down enough at night.
Q: The leaves on my tomato plants have curled slightly from the outside edges in. What should I do?
A: This disorder is called leaf roll. It can be caused by dry weather, excessive pruning, or a period of rapid growth, and it is the plant’s way of conserving moisture by reducing the total amount of surface area. Although it can look worrisome, it does not harm the plant or the tomatoes. Examine the plant to make sure you don’t see any evidence of pests or other issues; if all you see is slight rolling, you do not need to take any action.
Q: I have a question that was not included in this column. Whom can I ask?
A: The University of Minnesota Extension offers plenty of useful information at extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden. Scroll down to “What’s wrong with my plant?” for a terrific troubleshooting resource; use the search bar to locate the information you need for late-season crops, pruning, houseplant care, and more.
