by DEBRA MARTIN FEDDERSEN, Winona County Master Gardener
In my family, there is an ongoing debate as to what is the best season. I love spring, due to the rebirth of plants. Other members of my family love fall, which I refer to as the “dying” season. There are many synonyms for “dying” — disappearing, ending, final, closing. The terms that would apply to our plants are senescence and dormancy. Senescence is the natural process of plant aging and, in the case of leaves on trees, the reclaiming of the valuable cellular building blocks that have been deposited in the leaves and other parts of the plant. Deciduous trees store these nutrients in their roots during the winter.
For annual plants, it is the death of the plant, with the seeds or spores continuing the life cycle.
Dormancy is a period in an organism's life cycle when growth and development are temporarily stopped. Plants generally go dormant in response to stressful growing conditions, such as when trees or perennial garden plants go dormant during the cold winter months or when turfgrass goes dormant in a lawn during a period of intense heat or drought. It's important to remember that plants don't die at this time, but are simply in suspended animation. Life still lurks in the roots and core of these perennial plants.
Like our squirrels and raccoons hibernating, perennial plants take advantage of winter as a much needed period of rest. Dormancy is your garden’s way to stay thriving during cold weather conditions, even if it’s not flourishing on the surface. If plants were to remain actively growing in the winter, water in stems, leaves, and trunks would freeze and cause harm. Because the enzymes that drive biochemical reactions involved in photosynthesis and respiration don’t function well in the cold winter, the plant’s metabolism slows to a halt. Many perennial plants, like tulips and daffodils, need to go through a cold phase, called stratification, before they will bloom.
For perennial plants in the ground, the best winter protection is a blanket of snow over the frozen ground. The white snow reflects the sunlight and prevents the plant cells from warming. It keeps the ground frozen, which keeps the moisture levels down and maintains dormancy. There is a potential danger if a plant breaks dormancy too soon. Many a perennial has been lost for the growing season when an unseasonably warm spell causes soil to warm up and the plant to break dormancy. This allows the leaf or flower buds to open, which then causes damage when the weather returns to cold. To prevent this, it's recommended that the ground be kept covered with mulch in the spring, to prevent the dramatic thaw-freeze cycles of the ground that can cause this problem.
Of course, our roving wildlife are always looking for food during the winter, and even dormant plants can be a satisfying meal. Fencing and white tree guards will protect trees from deer browsing and rubbing on the bark. The white tree guards around young trunks will also prevent sun scald and ultimate frost cracks of young, thin-barked (think fruit tree) trees. The white guard reflects light rather than absorbing it and prevents intense winter sun from warming plant cells.
So even though spring is still months away, I can take comfort in the knowledge that my plants are just resting and preparing for their rebirth.
