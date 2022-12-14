On December 15, all are welcome to join the Elder Network for an open house to learn more about the exciting programs Elder Network offers for those that are age 55 and better. Attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the new program manager for the Winona area, Danelle Lawson, and Executive Director Kathy Scheid. The open house is on December 15, 4-6 p.m. at the WKM Building, 902 East Second Street, Suite 321, in Winona.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Winhawks pin three in hard-fought loss to Mankato
- Arrests made in series of burglaries
- ERT drug bust yields large stash
- Annoying neighbors don’t deserve to be kicked out
- WPD: Noose found, removed from Lake Park
- Winona, fundraisers outline plans for upgrading bandshell
- Krackow, Kathleen
- Winonans react to new roundabouts
- Drazkowski, Frank Werner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.