The Centerville Curling Club will host an Olympic Open House and Learn to Curl event on Friday, Feb. 18, from 4-9 p.m. at the club in Centerville. Come try the Olympic sport of curling and learn about opportunities to curl this winter.
Bring clean shoes and warm clothes. Admission is $10 for adults, free for people under 18. Tickets are available online or at the door. Instruction will be available. Ice time may be limited depending on event participation. The kitchen will be open with $10 burger baskets, and adult beverages will also be for sale. The club is located at W24854 Highway 54/93 outside Galesville. For more information, contact centervillecurlingclub@gmail.com.
