Whitewater State Park is offering a Fly Fishing for Beginners class on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, from 5-7 p.m. To many people, fly-fishing for trout is the ultimate outdoor experience. It requires an intimate knowledge of trout and their stream environment. This two-session class is designed for those seriously interested in learning how to fly fish. This is a two-part course. Participants must attend both sessions. Reservations are required. Register before April 27 by emailing sara.holger@state.mn.us or by calling 507-312-2308. A course fee of $20 is required at the time of registration.