Winona Area Youth Hockey Association’s Learn-to-Skate Program is for all ages to teach the fundamentals of skating. This program is USA Hockey-affiliated and is intended for children interested in playing hockey. All coaches are registered with USA Hockey.
Spring session 2023 will begin on February 20 and run until April 1. Practices will be on Mondays at 5:45 p.m. and on Saturdays at 8 a.m. at Bud King Ice Arena. This program will follow USA Hockey curriculum and include twelve 45-minute ice sessions. Any canceled practices may be rescheduled in April. WAYHA’s Learn-to-Skate program is also offered in the fall.
All participants must register with USA Hockey. USA Hockey registration is $50. All participants must register with Winona Area Youth Hockey Association. Winona Area Youth Hockey Association registration is free. Equipment will be provided to all participants free of charge to borrow for the season, including skates, shin pads, breezers (hockey pants), shoulder pads, elbow pads, practice jersey, and helmet. Equipment issuing dates will be provided in early February. Visit www.winonahockey.com for more information and registration.
