On Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at the Winona County History Center, Steve Schild, a St. Mary’s University emeritus professor, will present a brief history of and the current significance of the landmark libel case, Times v. Sullivan.
Times v. Sullivan established the standard of actual malice that public officials must meet to win a libel action. As defined in the Supreme Court’s 1964 Sullivan ruling, actual malice means that a news organization or other information provider knowingly printed a falsehood or demonstrated reckless disregard for the truth.
Supporters of the Sullivan ruling say it’s needed to provide the “uninhibited, robust, and wide-open” discussion needed to address the nation’s most pressing problems. Critics of the Sullivan ruling say it’s made it nearly impossible for a public official to win a libel action.
Schild has previously given Learning Club presentations on the photography of Lewis Hine and famous newspaper front pages.
On Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Winona County History Center, Teri McNally, a financial advisor for Thrivent Insurance, will give a presentation to the Learning Club on wealth transfer, estate planning, and tax-efficient strategies.
All are welcome whether members or not.
