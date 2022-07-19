On June 20 Distinguished Professor Emeritus Richard Kowles of Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona gave the Winona Learning Club the 27th talk in his series on genetics. This one was titled “The Genetics Involved in Judicial Matters.”
In it, he demonstrated the interesting history that exists regarding the genetics of human traits and the analysis of DNA that became useful in solving judicial situations. His PowerPoint presentation included topics that began with various blood-type systems and led up to the more recent DNA profiling. He also explained the reason some other hereditary traits cannot be used for judicial purposes. He explained in some detail the tremendous usefulness of DNA profiling, including how a very high probability is possible in these DNA tests. Pertinent examples were given regarding both blood type systems and DNA profiling.
