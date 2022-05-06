Learning Club: Home-buying trends

Submitted photo

 

From left are Patrick Smock, Latonia Schmitt, Bob Bambenek, and Emily Barkheim.

On April 25, Winona County Recorder Bob Bambenek reviewed with the Winona Learning Club the highlights, records and trends of real estate sales in the Winona area during 2021. Emily Barkeim, realtor and sales manager with Edina Realty, presented current information in buying or selling a home in a fast paced market. Patrick Smock and Latonia Schmitt, mortgage lenders with WNB, expressed the value of having a financial plan before looking at houses which is what they assist potential buyers to do. Since the Learning Club’s meetings have been held mainly by Zoom since COVID restrictions began in early 2020, this rare in-person program at the Winona County History Center gave members the opportunity for extensive conversation with the presenters.