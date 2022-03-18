The Winona Learning Club was treated to a fascinating presentation by Dr. Jenny Hopkins, a retired educator of Winona and Minneapolis, Minn., about her experiences from several trips she took to Iran in 2005 and 2006. Her presentation on February 28 included photos and stories of the unique opportunity she had to travel with friends and by herself around the country – an experience few Americans have had. Dr. Hopkins discovered that there is a huge difference between the Iranian government and the Iranian people, the news we hear on TV and the reality of being in Iran in person, and the package tour versus traveling off the beaten path. These trips to Iran, although taken many years ago, inspired her to study Iranian culture and language, which she continues to this day.
