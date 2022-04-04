Schild mug shot copy

Steve Schild

On March 28, Steve Schild, an emeritus journalism professor at Saint Mary’s University, presented to the Winona Learning Club a look at newspaper accounts of selected historic events from the Lindbergh baby kidnapping to the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. The presentation looked at the layouts, language, technology and societal elements of pages including those covering the JFK assassination, the D-Day landings in Normandy, and Japan’s surrender ending World War II. 