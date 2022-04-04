On March 28, Steve Schild, an emeritus journalism professor at Saint Mary’s University, presented to the Winona Learning Club a look at newspaper accounts of selected historic events from the Lindbergh baby kidnapping to the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks. The presentation looked at the layouts, language, technology and societal elements of pages including those covering the JFK assassination, the D-Day landings in Normandy, and Japan’s surrender ending World War II.
Latest News
- Throwers lead SMU charge at St. Louis
- 19th ranked Gustavus too much for Cardinals
- Pautz’s perfect game leads WSU to sweep USF
- Winona State baseball claims two wins on road
- Impressive finishes pace WSU track and field at Wartburg
- WSHS grad Schmidt named DIII All American
- SMU gives home fans plenty to cheer about
- Refuge issuing firewood cutting permits
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Blotter
- Fire destroys house near Ridgeway
- Friendship Center’s Fox retires
- The latest bluff view controversy
- Is Miller ignorant on police and race?
- SNL’s Michael Che talks life, comedy, politics with WSU
- School Board responds to facility report
- Flick, Peter
- Police Blotter
- New welcome center at Prairie Island in the works
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.