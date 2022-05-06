On May 2, Richard Kowles, distinguished emeritus professor of biology from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota presented his 26th program to the Winona Learning Club titled “Genetic Misconceptions” about many notions about genetics permeate the public that are in some ways misconceptions. Consequently, he explained the actual evidence about many of these genetic situations. He included such genetic topics as traits that run in the family, that all genetics of a progeny can come from one parent, sex ratio probabilities, activity of dominant genes, Down syndrome, natural selection, evolution from monkeys, the so-called criminal Y chromosome, baldness, inbreeding fallacies, life span and a few other misconstrued genetic topics.
Latest News
- Winona Human Rights Commission essay contest winners
- Ask the Masters: Garden fun with kids
- Trempealeau Refuge to celebrate Annual Birding Festival
- Nearly 80 WSHS students make National Honor Society
- Students address vaping concerns at capitol
- Lewiston-Altura community engagement meeting May 26
- Presentation explores Norwegian immigrants’ belongings
- Tour Historic Winona County Courthouse May 21
Most Popular
Articles
- Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43
- Police Blotter
- Winona council hears $38M+ public safety proposal
- ‘Washington,’ loaned paintings leaving MMAM
- Police Blotter
- Report on $38-42M police-fire-community center Monday
- Kapustik, Lori (Cordes)
- Trempealeau County Robotics competes at world event
- Franke, Wendi L.
- Short on workers, Behrens turns to robots
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.