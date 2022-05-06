Dick Kowles 2021

On May 2, Richard Kowles, distinguished emeritus professor of biology from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota presented his 26th program to the Winona Learning Club titled “Genetic Misconceptions” about many notions about genetics permeate the public that are in some ways misconceptions. Consequently, he explained the actual evidence about many of these genetic situations. He included such genetic topics as traits that run in the family, that all genetics of a progeny can come from one parent, sex ratio probabilities, activity of dominant genes, Down syndrome, natural selection, evolution from monkeys, the so-called criminal Y chromosome, baldness, inbreeding fallacies, life span and a few other misconstrued genetic topics.